The Electromagnetic Spectrum Practice Problems
A team is in the process of launching a new television channel and needs to determine precise details regarding the broadcasting wavelength ranges. Describe the specific wavelength ranges for (a) VHF (Very High Frequency) band, spanning from 30 MHz to 300 MHz, which is commonly employed for TV and radar transmissions, and (b) UHF (Ultra High Frequency) frequencies ranging from 470 MHz to 700 MHz, which are typically utilized in cruise ship and aircraft navigation systems.
Imagine that you are setting up a radio station in a remote location and that you need to determine the appropriate frequency and band for creating optimal coverage. Note that your equipment produces waves at a frequency of 5.00 x 106 Hz. In order to ensure clear transmission, you will have to calculate the wavelength value of this particular wave and determine what the classification of this specific wave is.
The propagation velocity v = (ε₀ μ₀)-0.5 characterizes electromagnetic waves traveling unimpededly like they would do so within vacuums where there's no net charge or current flow present. When passing non-conducting materials with dielectric constants K ('dielectrics'), their velocities change to v = (K ε₀ μ₀)-0.5. The dielectric constant for glass under frequencies corresponding to the visible spectrum (~500 THz) is roughly 5. Calculate the speed of light in glass and express this as a percentage relative to its speed in a vacuum.