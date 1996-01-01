25. Electric Potential
The ElectronVolt Practice Problems
6 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the speed of a deuterium atom, assuming it has a kinetic energy of 17 MeV.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cosmic ray particle in deep space moves at 2.0×107 m/s with a kinetic energy of 1140 eV. Identify the particle.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A proton is propelled to a velocity of 8.00 × 105 m/s in a particle accelerator. Assuming nonrelativistic speeds, calculate the proton's kinetic energy, expressing your answer in the most fitting unit: eV, keV, or MeV.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the potential energy in electron volts (eV) of an electron-positron pair formed from a photon interaction and separated by a distance of 0.051 nm apart.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use an appropriate metric prefix in the unit eV to report the potential energy of two alpha particles with a separation of 14 fm.