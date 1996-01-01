Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents Practice Problems

29. Sources of Magnetic Field
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two infinitely long parallel conductors, separated by a distance r, carry currents of the same magnitude and in the same direction. The force exerted by each conductor on a length L of the other conductor is F. Find the strength of the force exerted by each conductor on a length L of the other conductor if the magnitude of the current in each conductor is tripled.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two long electric lines are suspended vertically. Line 1 carries a 2.20 A downward current. An upward current of 3.20 A flows through line 2, which is 8.0 cm to the left of line 1. Find the magnitude of the force exerted on a 0.5 m length of one line by the other line. What is the nature of force between two parallel lines?