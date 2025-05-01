- 0. Math Review(0)
Rollercoaster Problems: Videos & Practice Problems
Rollercoaster Problems Practice Problems
When analyzing a rollercoaster problem, which of the following scenarios would primarily require the use of energy conservation equations over centripetal force equations?
Given a loop with a radius of 20 meters, what is the minimum speed a rollercoaster must have at the top to ensure passengers do not fall out?
At the top of a loop, a rollercoaster car experiences gravitational force and a normal force. If the car is moving at the minimum speed required, what is the magnitude of the normal force?
Why does the normal force become zero at the minimum speed required at the top of a loop?
If a rollercoaster needs to achieve a speed of 30 m/s at the bottom of a hill, what initial height must it have? (Assume no friction or air resistance and g = 9.8 m/s²)
A rollercoaster starts at a height of 50 meters and descends into a loop with negligible friction. At the top of the loop, what is the speed if the loop's height is 40 meters?
If a rollercoaster starts at a height of 60 meters with an initial velocity of 5 m/s, will it complete a loop with a height of 40 meters?
Given a rollercoaster with varying initial heights and velocities, which condition would most likely result in the car failing to complete the loop?
A rollercoaster completes a loop with a radius of 25 meters. If the car's speed at the top of the loop is 25 m/s, what minimum height must the starting point be to achieve this speed? (Assume no friction)
Which principle would you primarily use to calculate the forces at play at the top of a rollercoaster loop?
What is the role of centripetal force in ensuring passengers do not fall out at the top of a loop?
A rollercoaster car weighs 500 kg and is at the top of a loop with a radius of 10 meters. What is the gravitational force acting on the car?
If a rollercoaster starts at a height of 80 meters, will it reach a speed of 40 m/s at the bottom of the hill? (Assume no friction or air resistance)
A rollercoaster starts at a height of 70 meters. What is its speed at the top of a loop with a height of 50 meters, given negligible friction?
A rollercoaster starts with a velocity of 10 m/s and must clear a loop of height 30 meters. What is the minimum starting height required?
Which initial condition would most affect the ability of a rollercoaster car to complete a loop, assuming other factors are constant?