LRC Circuits Practice Problems
The metallic spiral binding (coil bind) of a book has 48 turns and is 297 mm long. Its diameter is 25 mm. If the binding acts like an ideal solenoid, determine its self-inductance if it is connected in a circuit.
A partially complete series LRC circuit is constructed from a 200 mH inductor and a 300 µF capacitor. When the resistor is plugged in, the angular frequency decreases by 20%. Determine the resistance that causes the change.
A series LRC circuit contains an inductor, L = 550 mH, a capacitor, C = 0.480 µF, and a resistor R. Determine its angular frequency when its resistor is replaced with a low-resistance wire.
A series LRC circuit is built from an inductor, L = 0.800 H, and a capacitor, C = 4.00 μF. Determine the resistance of a resistor that will cause critical damping.