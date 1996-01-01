20. Heat and Temperature
Moles and Avogadro's Number Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the number of atoms in a 3.0 cm × 4.0 cm × 5.0 cm right rectangular prism of copper.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spacecraft on a mission to explore a distant planet discovers a solid mineral with a mass density of 2300 kg/m 3. The analysis reveals that the mineral's number density is 6.25 × 10 28 atoms/m3. Find the atomic mass number of the element comprising this mineral.