8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Overview of Kepler's Laws
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
While exploring the mysterious Planet Zoraxia, you throw a ball vertically upwards with a velocity of 14 m/s and catch it after 3.2 seconds. Meanwhile, your spaceship is maintaining a stable orbit around the planet at an altitude equal to Planet Zoraxia's radius, taking 245 minutes for a full revolution. Determine (i) the mass and (ii) the radius of the enigmatic Planet Zoraxia.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 2.21 × 1028 kg , ii) 4 × 102 m
B
i) 3.39 × 1022 kg , ii) 5 × 105 m
C
i) 4.71 × 1024 kg , ii) 6 × 106 m
D
i) 5.42 × 1026 kg , ii) 8 × 104 m