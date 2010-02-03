25. Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A proton has a speed 3.5 × 106 m/s. The speed of the proton should be increased to 7.5 × 106 m/s. Determine the potential difference along the proton's path that will achieve this increase.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-8.35 × 104V
B
-3.34 × 105V
C
-9.2 × 105V
D
-2.3 × 105V