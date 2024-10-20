A toy manufacturer needs to design a transformer for a toy train set that operates at 12 V, but the only available power source is a standard 120 V outlet. (i) What should be the correct ratio of turns in the secondary coil to the primary coil (N s /N p ) for the step-down transformer to be used in the toy's power adapter? (ii) Alternatively, if a power source of 6.0 V is used in the toy train instead, what should be the ratio for the step-up transformer to be used then?