14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Net Torque & Sign of Torque
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three children pull on a disk whose diameter is 1.5 m as shown in the image below. The first child is pulling at 49.0° relative to the radius, the second pulls parallel to the radius, and the last one pulls perpendicular to the radius. Determine the resultant torque from the three forces on the disk about an axle through the center of the disk and perpendicular to it.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
13.6 N•m
B
-13.6 N•m
C
14.1 N•m
D
25.4 N•m
E
-14.1 N•m
F
-25.4 N•m