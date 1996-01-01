27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Microscopic View of Current
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Microscopic View of Current
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two wires A and B, in which the number of electrons flowing per unit of time is the same. The wires are identical in terms of material, but the diameter of wire A is 0.8 cm, and of wire B is 1.6 cm. If in wire A electron drift speed is 3.2 × 10-4 m/s, find the electron drift speed in wire B.
Consider two wires A and B, in which the number of electrons flowing per unit of time is the same. The wires are identical in terms of material, but the diameter of wire A is 0.8 cm, and of wire B is 1.6 cm. If in wire A electron drift speed is 3.2 × 10-4 m/s, find the electron drift speed in wire B.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.0 × 10-5 m/s
B
4.0 × 10-5 m/s
C
12 × 10-2 m/s
D
16 × 10-5 m/s