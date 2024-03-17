10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the figure below the potential energy versus the y-axis graph is plotted for a bead moving along the y-axis and upon which a conservative force acts parallel to the same axis. It can also be seen that the total energy E > U(y), which means the speed of the bead is always non-zero. Find the y value at which the force magnitude is a maximum.
