1. Intro to Physics Units
Unit Conversions
1. Intro to Physics Units Unit Conversions
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A big graduated cylinder was filled with water halfway through. Afterwards a stone was put in the cylinder, leading to a displacement of 455 mL of water. Determine the amount of water displaced in cubic inches using only the conversions from mL to cm3 and in. to cm.
A big graduated cylinder was filled with water halfway through. Afterwards a stone was put in the cylinder, leading to a displacement of 455 mL of water. Determine the amount of water displaced in cubic inches using only the conversions from mL to cm3 and in. to cm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
27.7658 in3
B
27.7568 in3
C
27.7865 in3
D
27.7586 in3