4. 2D Kinematics
Velocity in 2D
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
At t1 = 8.00 s, a football player in a field has velocity components vx = -3.0 m/s and vy = 1.6 m/s. The player's average acceleration has a magnitude 0.6 m/s2 at a direction 40° measured from the -x-axis toward the +y axis between t = 8.00 s and t = 15.0 s. Determine the player's x- and y-components of velocity at t2 = 15.00 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vx = -5.7 m/s; vy = 4.8 m/s
B
vx = -0.30 m/s; vy = 4.8 m/s
C
vx = 0.22 m/s; vy = 4.3 m/s
D