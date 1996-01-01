25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
During an experiment, charged particles M and N are placed 65.0 cm apart. Their charges are M = -8.50 µC and N = +3.50 µC. If the electric potential is zero at infinity, determine the electric potential at a point between the two charges, 30.0 cm from charge M.
During an experiment, charged particles M and N are placed 65.0 cm apart. Their charges are M = -8.50 µC and N = +3.50 µC. If the electric potential is zero at infinity, determine the electric potential at a point between the two charges, 30.0 cm from charge M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-345 kV
B
-165 kV
C
345 kV
D
165 kV