A student glues a 45 g mass at the left extremity of a 1 m bar and a 15 g mass 10 cm from the right extremity. The small masses are considered point masses. The bar mass is 500 g, uniformly distributed along its length. The student is asked to balance the mass-bar combination horizontally on a pivot situated precisely below the combination center of gravity. At what distance from the right extremity must the pivot be placed?