31. Alternating Current
Phasors for Capacitors
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A series circuit has an inductor L, a capacitor C, and a power source of variable angular frequency ω. At the angular frequency, ω0, the inductive reactance equals the capacitive reactance. Calculate i) the angular frequency ω0, and ii) the reactances of the inductor (XL) and capacitor (XC) for L= 220.0 mH and C= 8.25 μF.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) ω0 = 131 rad/s
ii) XL=XC = 6.72 Ω
B
i) ω0 = 163 rad/s
ii) XL=XC = 35.9 Ω
C
i) ω0 = 348 rad/s
ii) XL=XC = 76.6 Ω
D
i) ω0 = 742 rad/s
ii) XL=XC = 163 Ω
