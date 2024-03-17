12. Rotational Kinematics
Types of Acceleration in Rotation
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine a drone with mass m flying in a circle of radius r. Its speed changes over time according to atan = a + bt2, where a and b are constants and t is time in seconds. Starting with an initial speed v0 at t=0, find the formulas for the tangential force (Ftan ) and radial force (FR ) acting on the drone for any time t greater than 0.
