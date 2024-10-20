A point P lies 12.0 cm from one long, thin wire and 8.0 cm from another, identical wire. These two wires, separated by a distance of 16.0 cm, carry equal currents of 45 A into the page. Determine the magnetic field vector at point P. Hint: Use the law of cosines ﻿ cos ⁡ θ = a 2 + b 2 − c 2 2 a b \cos \theta=\frac{a^{2}+b^{2}-c^{2}}{2 a b} cosθ=2aba2+b2−c2​﻿







