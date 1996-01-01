2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The position of a water droplet cruising in the air follows the function y = (t3 - 8t2 + 4) m, time is measured in seconds. i) Determine the time when that particle has the least velocity. ii) Determine the value of the least velocity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 2.67 s
ii) 21.3 m/s
B
i) 2.67 s
ii) 0.02 m/s
C
i) 2.67 s
ii) - 21.3 m/s
D
i) 0.375 s
ii) 2.93 m/s
