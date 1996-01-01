8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 5.0 kg object is attached to one end of a rope, which has negligible mass. The object moves in a uniform circular motion in a vertical circle of radius 2.0 m. Calculate the period of revolution, if the tension in the rope is zero at the topmost point.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12.2 s
B
13.2 s
C
2.84 s
D
16.2 s