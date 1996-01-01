11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Conservation of Momentum
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a football match, a player attempts to score a goal, but he misses and the ball with a speed of 55 m/s hits the goalpost and rebounds back with the same speed. The force exerted by the goalpost on the ball is depicted in the graph below. Determine the maximum force exerted by the goalpost on the ball if the mass of the football is 425 g. Consider the motion towards the right as positive.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.19 × 103 N
B
-5.19 × 103 N
C
7.79 × 103 N
D
-7.79 × 103 N