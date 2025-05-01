In a deep-sea exploration vessel, a container holds 16.00 mol of nitrogen gas at a moderate temperature of 25.0°C and a gauge pressure of 0.500 atm. Determine (a) the volume occupied by the nitrogen gas in the vessel under these conditions and (b) predict the new temperature required if the gas is compressed to one-third of its original volume to withstand a deeper dive with a gauge pressure of 1.50 atm.