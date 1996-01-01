28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnets and Magnetic Fields
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The center of mass of a rectangular sheet of dimension a = 4.50 cm and b = 3.50 cm is placed on the horizontal plane at the origin O. In this region, the magnetic field is 1.50î + 2.00ĵ - 3.00k̂. What is the magnitude of the magnetic flux through the sheet?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.15 × 10-3 Wb
B
4.73 × 10-3 Wb
C
3.15 × 101 Wb
D
4.73 × 101 Wb