6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Vertical Forces & Acceleration
A helicopter is flying still in the air. An inclined plane is fixed to the floor of the helicopter inside it, making an angle of 35° with the floor. A book of mass M slides without friction on the inclined plane. If the helicopter starts to fall freely, what would the acceleration of the book be relative to the plane?
A
-11 s2m
B
0 s2m
C
9.81 s2m
D
11 s2m