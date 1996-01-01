20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
20. Heat and Temperature Heat Transfer
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A craftsman fabricates a 50.0 cm long aluminum bar that has a cross-sectional area of 5.07cm2. If the bar is used to transfer heat between reservoirs at TH = 100.0°C and TC = 25.0°C. Determine the steady-state temperature gradient for the bar.
A craftsman fabricates a 50.0 cm long aluminum bar that has a cross-sectional area of 5.07cm2. If the bar is used to transfer heat between reservoirs at TH = 100.0°C and TC = 25.0°C. Determine the steady-state temperature gradient for the bar.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.5 K/m
B
150 K/m
C
75.0 K/m
D
14.8 K/m