6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.5 kg block on a frictionless horizontal surface is connected to a second block of mass 0.5 kg by a massless string that passes over a frictionless pulley. The second block is initially at rest, hanging vertically. Determine the tension in the string when the blocks are released.
A 2.5 kg block on a frictionless horizontal surface is connected to a second block of mass 0.5 kg by a massless string that passes over a frictionless pulley. The second block is initially at rest, hanging vertically. Determine the tension in the string when the blocks are released.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.9 N
B
2.4 N
C
4.1 N
D
6.1 N