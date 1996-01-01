36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the wavelengths in the atom's emission spectrum due to quantum shifts between its three lowest energy states. Considering the atom as an electron trapped in a one-dimensional box of 0.159 nm, about three times the Bohr radius. Label each wavelength as λn→m to indicate the specific transition.
Identify the wavelengths in the atom's emission spectrum due to quantum shifts between its three lowest energy states. Considering the atom as an electron trapped in a one-dimensional box of 0.159 nm, about three times the Bohr radius. Label each wavelength as λn→m to indicate the specific transition.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
λ2→1 = 28 nm, λ3→1 = 10 nm, λ3→2 = 20 nm
B
λ2→1 = 10 nm, λ3→1 = 27 nm, λ3→2 = 17 nm
C
λ2→1 = 17 nm, λ3→1 = 10 nm, λ3→2 = 27 nm
D
λ2→1 = 28 nm, λ3→1 = 10 nm, λ3→2 = 17 nm