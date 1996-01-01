25. Electric Potential
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The electric potential at point p from a charged particle is 10.2 V. The electric field at that same point has a magnitude of 22.5 V/m. Calculate the length from the charge to point p. Assume potential is zero at infinity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.453 m
B
Infinity
C
230 m
D
2.21 m
E
0 m