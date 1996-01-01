25. Electric Potential
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two particles charged to +3.80 μC and +5.50 μC are fixed in place 0.400 m apart. A proton is dropped at rest at the midpoint of the two charges. If the proton moves purely along the line joining the two charged particles, determine its speed when at a distance of 18.0 cm from the +3.80 μC particle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.08 × 106 m/s
B
1.47 × 106 m/s
C
8.18 × 105 m/s
D
4.09 × 105 m/s