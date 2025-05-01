A drone navigating through the air collides with a bird. The drone motion has two components, x, and y, and follows a curved path as described by the equations x = (-1/4 t2 + 2)m and y = (-1/4t2 + 2t)m. Determine the angle that the drone makes with the x-axis to show its direction of motion at i) t = 0 s and ii) t = 2 s.