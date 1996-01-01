21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
p0, V0, and T0 are the starting state variables defining a certain sample of gas. The gas experiences isochoric cooling to a point p1 = (2/5)p0. Find V1 (volume at p1).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.92V0
B
0.40V0
C
2.5V0
D
V0 (unchanged)