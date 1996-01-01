A forklift is loaded with a crate. You want to accelerate the forklift as fast as possible without the crate sliding. The crate is resting on a horizontal area of the fork blade where the coefficients of kinetic friction and static friction between the crate and the blade are 0.239 and 0.458 respectively. Determine the shortest time the forklift can accelerate from rest to 15 m/s without setting the crate in a slide.