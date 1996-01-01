12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
12. Rotational Kinematics Equations of Rotational Motion
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rotary dining table top lies in the xy plane and rotates about its central axis that is parallel to the z-axis. At t = 0, the angular velocity of the top, ωz = -5.00 rad/s. At t = 5.50 s, the angular velocity has increased steadily to +8.50 rad/s. Taking counterclockwise rotation as positive, determine the angular displacement of the disk at t = 5.50 s.
A rotary dining table top lies in the xy plane and rotates about its central axis that is parallel to the z-axis. At t = 0, the angular velocity of the top, ωz = -5.00 rad/s. At t = 5.50 s, the angular velocity has increased steadily to +8.50 rad/s. Taking counterclockwise rotation as positive, determine the angular displacement of the disk at t = 5.50 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
37.1 rad
B
23.4 rad
C
13.8 rad
D
9.63 rad