20. Heat and Temperature Volume Thermal Expansion
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student completely filled a quartz Erlenmeyer flask of volume 250 ml with glycerin liquid. The flask and the glycerin are in thermal equilibrium at 25 °C. The flask was placed in a refrigerator at 10 °C. At 10 °C, how much more glycerin can the student pour into the flask?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.88 ml
B
1.22 ml
C
1.83 ml
D
3.06 ml