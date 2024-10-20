During a national sports event, a referee blows a whistle to signal the start of the game. There are two fans: 'fan 1' seated 45 m away in a distant section of the stadium, and another 'fan 2' at home, 1600 km away, listening to a live radio broadcast of the game. Who will hear the referee's whistle first, and approximately how much sooner? Assume the microphone capturing the whistle is positioned a few centimeters away from the referee, and the temperature is 25℃.



