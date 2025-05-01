In a science lab experiment, a cart connected by springs on both ends of a frictionless track oscillates 56 times before its amplitude reduces to half its initial size. Each spring has the same spring constant k and the cart has a mass M (with k=135 N/m and M=315 g). Determine the damping coefficient 𝛾 using equation x=Ae-γt cosω' t and x max =(1/2 A).











