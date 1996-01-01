17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wooden cube fixed on one end of a perfect spring lies on a horizontal smooth surface where it performs SHM. The motion has an amplitude A. The mass covers the distance +A to -A in 2.64s. The amplitude is doubled to A1 = 2A, how much time will the cube take when traveling from x1 = +A1/4 to x2 = -A1/4?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.32 s
B
0.42 s
C
2.22 s
D
0.66 s