25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two charged particles carry the same kind of change and the same magnitude. Their separation is x. For an axis passing through both particles, determine all points where the electric potential is zero (Take the electric potential to be zero at infinity). Will the electric field be zero at the points you have identified?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Midpoint of the two charges; E is not zero
B
Region outside the charges; E is not zero
C
V cannot be zero; No point was specified.
D
Midpoint of the two charges; E is zero
E
Region outside the charges; E is zero