25. Electric Potential
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two charged particles with a separation x have the same kind of charge and equal magnitude. Considering an axis joining the two particles, determine all points on the axis where the electric field is zero. Will the electric potential be zero at the points you identified?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Midpoint of the two charges; V is zero
B
E is never zero; No point is specified for E
C
In the region beyond the two charges, V is zero
D
Midpoint of the two charges; V is not zero
E
In the region beyond the two charges, V is not zero