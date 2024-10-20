A yellow laser light (λ=5.8 × 10-7 m) with power P=1.2 W is focused on a circular spot of radius r=λ=5.8 × 10-7 m. The laser illuminates a disc-shaped particle made of a lightweight material with a density of ρ=500 kg/m3. The disc has a radius r and thickness equal to r(t=r). (a) Estimate the radiation pressure and the force exerted on the disc. (b) Calculate the acceleration of the disc due to the force.







