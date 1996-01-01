31. Alternating Current
Power in AC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Power in AC Circuits
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A series RL circuit contains a resistor of resistance 15.0 Ω , a coil of inductance L, and an AC generator with an amplitude voltage of 120.0 V. The production rate of thermal energy in the resistor is 180.0 W. Calculate i) the impedance (Z) of the RL circuit, ii) the difference of potential across the coil (VL), and iii) the circuit power factor (cos φ).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Z = 24.5 Ω
ii) VL = 46.7 V
iii) cos φ = 0.430
B
i) Z = 24.5 Ω
ii) VL = 94.9 V
iii) cos φ = 0.612
C
i) Z = 34.7 Ω
ii) VL = 46.7 V
iii) cos φ = 0.430
D
i) Z = 34.7 Ω
ii) VL = 94.9 V
iii) cos φ = 0.612
