15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium with Multiple Supports
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two cables connect, vertically, each extremity of a uniform horizontal wooden board of 15 kg mass to the ceiling of a living room. The length L of the board is 1 m. The left and right cables can withstand maximum tensions of 200 N and 300 N, respectively. You want to place a flower pot on the board. What is the maximum weight you can place without breaking either cable and where should you place it?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 352.9 N ii) 0.32m from the left cable
B
i) 352.9 N ii) 0.64 m from the left cable
C
i) 500 N ii) 0.32m from the left cable
D
i) 500 N ii) 0.64 m from the left cable