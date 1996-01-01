25. Electric Potential
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two point charges: one carrying a negative charge of -2.0 nC and the other carrying a positive charge of +5.0 nC. Assume the positive charge is located at x = 0 cm, and the negative charge is at x = 2.0 cm on the x-axis. At what point or points on the x-axis does the electric potential become zero?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x=2.5 cm, x= 2.0 cm
B
x=1.5 cm, x= 1.6 cm
C
x=2.5 cm, x= 1.6 cm
D
x=5.0 cm, x= 1.6 cm