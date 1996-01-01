33. Geometric Optics
Ray Nature Of Light
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Light from a monochromatic bulb illuminates a hole located 2.50 m from the light source. Calculate the width of the hole if light passing through the hole forms a bright patch of diameter 0.80 mm on a wall 1.50 m behind the hole.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.00 mm
B
0.80 mm
C
0.30 mm
D
0.50 mm