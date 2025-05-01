Determine the time required by the N 2 molecule for completing one rotation at level l = 1, if the expression E = (1/2)•I•w2 describes the relation between angular frequency and rotational energy. N 2 has a moment of inertia of 1.94 × 10-46 kg•m2 with respect to an axis passing through the center of mass and perpendicular to the line joining the two nitrogen atoms and a rotational energy of 0.358 meV for rotation level l = 1.