36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a particle confined along the y direction and characterized by the following wave function:
Ψ(y)=Ψ0√(1 -y2/4 mm 2) if |y| ≤ 2.0 mm and Ψ(y)=0 if |y| ≥ 2.0 mm.
Determine the probability of locating the particle within a distance of 0.50 mm from y=0.0 mm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
38 %
B
52 %
C
60 %
D
72 %