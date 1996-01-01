16. Angular Momentum
Intro to Angular Momentum
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A revolving gate has four arms at right angles that rotate about a central axis. Each arm has a mass of 8.20 kg and is 2.60 m long. A 59.0 kg vandal sits on the outer end of one of the arms and pushes against the wall, spinning the gate at 3.60 rev/s. Determine the angular momentum magnitude of the vandal-gate system. Treat the arms as uniform rods and the vandal as a point mass.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
239 kg•m2/s
B
1.50 × 103 kg•m2/s
C
9.44 × 103 kg•m2/s
D
1.70 × 103 kg•m2/s
E
1.07 × 104 kg•m2/s
F
271 kg•m2/s