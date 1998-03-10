8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The most eccentric planet, HD 20782 b, has been identified in the constellation of Fornax, orbiting its parent star. HD 20782 b has an orbital eccentricity of 0.96, with a semi-major axis of 2.03 × 108 km. Calculate (i) the distance of HD 20782 b from its parent star at the farthest point (dmax) ii) the distance between HD 20782 b and its parent star at its closest approach (dmin).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) dmax = 3.98 × 108 km ii) dmin = 8.12 × 106 km
B
i) dmax = 3.98 × 108 km ii) dmin = 1.01 × 108 km
C
i) dmax = 1.94 × 108 km ii) dmin = 8.12 × 106 km
D
i) dmax = 1.94 × 108 km ii) dmin = 1.01 × 108 km