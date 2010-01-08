24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Dipole Moment
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Dipole Moment
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two equal but opposite charges, separated by a small distance, lie on the x-axis. The electric field at a point on the x-axis, 30.0 mm from the midpoint of the two charges, has a magnitude of 3.6 × 104 N/C. Calculate the magnitude of the dipole moment.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.6 × 102 C•m
B
0.12 × 10-4 C•m
C
1.8 × 10-9 C•m
D
5.4 × 10-11 C•m